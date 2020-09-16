1/
Swanhilda Burgoon
Burgoon, Swanhilda
1933 - 2020
Swanhilda A. Burgoon, age 87, of Ashville, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence. Born April 30, 1933 in Lithopolis to the late Cecil T. and Florence L. (Sparkman) Judy. She was a graduate of Groveport High School, and was a member of David Evangelical Lutheran Church and a supporter of Teays Valley FFA. Preceded in death by her husband Gerald "Junior" Burgoon in 1997 and sisters Mary L. Kerr and Beatrice Wheelock. She is survived by her children, Diane (Craig) Gural, North Carolina, David (Brenda) Burgoon, Groveport, Donald Burgoon, California, and Darrell (Kerri) Burgoon, Lithopolis; grandchildren, Charles (Melissa) Jackson, Renee (Michael) Johnson, Casey (Reagan) Gural, Rebecca (Ben) Thorp, and Michael (Krista) Carsey Burgoon; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12-12:45pm Saturday at David Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 Groveport Rd., Canal Winchester, where a private service for the family will be held with Pastor Al Swartz officiating. Masks are required at the church. The public is invited to join the family at the committal ceremony at 2:15pm at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a local children's charity, or Heartland Hospice in her memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
