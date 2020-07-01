Sylvester Angel

Angel, SylvesterSylvester Angel, age 89, passed away June 26, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-11a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A private burial will follow and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial gifts to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 206 N. Garfield Ave., Columbus, OH 43203. To post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Sylvester's memorial celebration wall at