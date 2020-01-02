|
Foster, Sylvester
Sylvester Foster, age 96, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away December 30, 2019. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St., where his family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the start of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and condolences to the Foster family, please visit Sylvester's online tribute wall at
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020