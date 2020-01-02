Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
428 E. Main St.
View Map
Sylvester Foster, age 96, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away December 30, 2019. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E. Main St., where his family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the start of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and condolences to the Foster family, please visit Sylvester's online tribute wall at
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
