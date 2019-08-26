|
|
Brooks, Sylvia
1941 - 2019
Sylvia Brooks, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on July 2, 1941 and raised by Wilbur J. and Kathleen R. Alexander. Sylvia is survived by stepbrother, Robert D. Alexander. Sylvia was a newspaper reporter and resided at First Community Village in Columbus, Ohio. Graveside service to be held at 11am Friday, August 30, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, 13260 State Route 41, Jeffersonville, OH 43128. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019