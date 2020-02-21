|
|
Goldberg, Sylvia
1932 - 2020
Sylvia Lewis Goldberg, of Columbus, died on February 20, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on June 9, 1932, Sylvia, after attending Connecticut College, met her life-long love and companion, Dr. Robert Goldberg of Columbus while visiting her sister at Ohio State. Bob and Sylvia were married on September 13, 1953, and were married for more than sixty years until Bob's death in 2014. Sylvia developed a passion for art and enjoyed visiting museums and galleries. She was an active supporter of the Columbus Museum of Art and served on its Board of Trustees for many years, including as a member of its collections committee, where she provided knowledge and insight into the Museum's purchases. Her particular love was photography and she was instrumental in helping the Museum build its more recent photography collections. Before that, she had operated a consulting business, Nova Consulting, with her partner Marilyn Kaplin, advising individuals and businesses on acquisitions and installations for their corporate arts programs. Sylvia and Marilyn traveled frequently to New York where they became regular visitors at the Chelsea galleries, gaining expertise in modern art and new artists. She was an early supporter of and volunteer at the Center of Science and Industry, and was involved in numerous other civic and charitable organizations including the League of Women Voters and the Pro Musica Chamber Orchestra. Sylvia and Bob early on developed a passion for travel. During their life together, they traveled the globe, often with a group of close Columbus friends, visiting China, India, Australia and New Zealand, Europe and Scandinavia, the Middle East, Russia, Viet Nam and Cambodia, South America, and Cuba. Sylvia is survived by her children, Tom and Lynn Goldberg of Westport, Connecticut, Jo Anne Jedd of Glen Ridge, New Jersey and Don Goldberg and Anne Carlson of Bethesda, Maryland; by eight grandchildren and their spouses, Dr. Carolyn Goldberg Butler and Dr. Philip Butler of Boston, Mark Goldberg and Christina Konigiser of Berkeley, California, Dan Goldberg and Madelyn Morris of New York, New York, Ben Jedd of Seattle; Alex Jedd of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Robert and Monse Jedd of Columbus, Melanie Goldberg of Boston and Kate Goldberg of Boston; and by four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sylvia's memory to the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215, or to Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, 206 East State Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER Midtown Chapel. To share a fond memory or condolence, please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020