Stover, Sylvia Jean
1936 - 2020
Sylvia Jean Stover, 83 of Columbus, OH passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, OH. Sylvia was born on August 18, 1936 in Mason County, WV to the late Clarence Roy and Charlotte G. (Johnson) Stover . Jean was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison H.S. and retired from Omega Oil Co. after many years. She loved her family , friends, and her pet dogs. She enjoyed her cars and was a passionate Ohio State Buckeye's fan.
Preceded in death by parents; brother-in-law Richard Bumgarner as well as a host of beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survived by her partner in life for over 50 years, Betty Downing; daughters Colleen Downing and Camille (Michael) Toynton; step grandchildren Sean , David, and Ben; sister Wilda (Stover) Bumgarner; niece Sherrie Bumgarner (Phil) Peloquin; nephews, Rick, Biff, and Rod Bumgarner; great nieces, Brienne Peloquin Vanover, Schuyler Bumgarner, Miranda Bumgarner (David) Blake; great nephews, Brandon Peloquin and B.J. (Keesha) Bumgarner; gt.gt. nephews, Blake Vanover, Braxton Bell, and Gunner Bumgarner; also survived by numerous cousins whom were loved and cherished .
Due to our current restrictions with Covid-19. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Forest Cemetery in Circleville on Friday, May 15, 2020 with Pastor Laura Cavendish officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations may be made to: St. Paul Lutheran Church 6046 St. Paul Rd. Ashville 43103. Arrangements and care of family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home of Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.