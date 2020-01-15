Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Justice


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Justice Obituary
Justice, Sylvia
1944 - 2020
Sylvia Mae Justice, 75, of Columbus, Ohio, received her angel wings and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born July 1, 1944 and is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Rev. Jay P. Justice of Columbus, OH; daughters, Colleen (Ralph) Wellman of Russell, KY, Susannah (Shawn) Loy; grandsons, Jayson and William Loy, all of Gahanna, OH; siblings, Janice Justice, Oretha Waller, Clyde Maynard and Claude Maynard; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter Lorieann Justice, parents Cain and Mammie Maynard, siblings Faye Farley, Tempie Norris, and Harry Maynard. Sylvia was a homemaker for 56 years and a caregiver through Easter Seals for over 20 years. She was a member of South Columbus Freewill Baptist Church. Sylvia always loved visiting with her many family and friends. Friends may call Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, where funeral service will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Pastor Tim Stevens officiating. Interment at Mifflin Twp. Cemetery in Gahanna, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -