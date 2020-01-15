|
|
Justice, Sylvia
1944 - 2020
Sylvia Mae Justice, 75, of Columbus, Ohio, received her angel wings and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born July 1, 1944 and is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Rev. Jay P. Justice of Columbus, OH; daughters, Colleen (Ralph) Wellman of Russell, KY, Susannah (Shawn) Loy; grandsons, Jayson and William Loy, all of Gahanna, OH; siblings, Janice Justice, Oretha Waller, Clyde Maynard and Claude Maynard; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter Lorieann Justice, parents Cain and Mammie Maynard, siblings Faye Farley, Tempie Norris, and Harry Maynard. Sylvia was a homemaker for 56 years and a caregiver through Easter Seals for over 20 years. She was a member of South Columbus Freewill Baptist Church. Sylvia always loved visiting with her many family and friends. Friends may call Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, where funeral service will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Pastor Tim Stevens officiating. Interment at Mifflin Twp. Cemetery in Gahanna, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020