Knoblauch, Sylvia
1934 - 2020
Sylvia Jean (Wildermuth) Knoblauch, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where she always kept busy, Whitehall Area Lions Club and Whitehall Historical Society. She was the past tour director of the Whitehall Senior Citizens Club. She was named Whitehall Citizen of the Year in 1979. She served with the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts as a leader. When she was able, she ushered for CAPA Theaters and Vets Memorial. She also volunteered at Golden Hobby Shop. Her favorite thing to do for senior citizens was the tour guide, planning the trips and going on them. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Otterbein Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for all their kindness. Preceded in death by husband Paul Knoblauch, daughters Mary Jane and Janet, parents Albert and Inez Wildermuth. Survived by children, Nancy (William) Dietz, Leo, Paul (Kimberly), Donald (Keith Adams); granddaughters, Kathryn and Jessica; great grandchildren, Collin, Alex and Rikki-Jo; brothers, David (Brenda) of Lancaster, OH, Dan (Dorothy) of Marion, OH. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 6-8PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral mass Friday 10:30AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4383 E. Broad St. Father William Arnold Celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whitehall Lions Club or Whitehall Senior Citizens Club, and be nice to one another. www.evansfuneralhome.net