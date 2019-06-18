|
|
Mock, Sylvia L.
1928 - 2019
Sylvia Louise Mock, 91, of Columbus, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Claremont Care Center with her family by her side. Born May 5, 1928 in Plain City, Ohio to the late Leo and Dortha (Beckdol) Youngblood. She retired after 37 years from the Dublin School System where she worked as a Cook at Jerome Elementary. Sylvia loved music, including playing the organ, banjo, spoons and bones. She adored spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Allen Mock in 1998, daughter Dottie Crabtree, sisters Lillian Smith, Edna Harper, brothers David Youngblood and Melvin Youngblood. Sylvia is survived by her children, Jo (Donald) Nelson of Nashville, TN, Verla Arking of Plain City; son-in-law, Arthur Crabtree; close family friends, Joseph (Gisela) Smith of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Alan (Jackie) Hinderer, Rob (Christina) Crabtree, Kandra (Steven) Hines, Stacy (Juan) Medina; 9 great grandchildren, Brittany, Sutton, Mackenzie and Summer Hinderer, Emma and Jordon Hines, Brenton, Sophia and Haidon Medina; great great granddaughter, Ella Dark; sisters, Wilma Jean Picklesimer and Arlene Fulton. Visitation will be held from 3-7 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., (St. Rt. 161 W.), where the funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday. Burial Jerome Township Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019