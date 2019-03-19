|
|
Lindholm, Sylvia
1935 - 2019
Sylvia Lindholm, 84, passed away on March 7, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1935 in White Hall, Illinois to the late Claude and Eppie (Wallace) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John H. Lindholm, Jr. Sylvia will be greatly missed by her son, Eric (Amy) Lindholm; daughter, Karen Lindholm; grandchildren, Nathan (Emma), Noah, Nicholas (Courtney), and Sarah Lindholm; and great grandchildren, Hazel, Lincoln, and Sophia. Arrangements are entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019