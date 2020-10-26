McNeal, Sylvia
1958 - 2020
Sylvia Caye McNeal, age 62. Sunrise May 30, 1958 and Sunset October 8, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the MCNEAL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com