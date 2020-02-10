|
|
Mersfelder, Sylvia
Sylvia J. Mersfelder, 92, of Friendship Village Columbus, passed away February 6, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Carol (Dave) Orr of Sunbury, OH; son, James Mersfelder of Colorado Springs, CO; sister-in-law, Jean Tag of Newton NJ; nephew, Peter Tag; and two nieces, Barbara Santos and Beverly Guilfoyle. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Robert Mersfelder. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Friendship Village Columbus or the Sierra Club Foundation. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020