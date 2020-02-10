Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Mersfelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Mersfelder


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Mersfelder Obituary
Mersfelder, Sylvia
Sylvia J. Mersfelder, 92, of Friendship Village Columbus, passed away February 6, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Carol (Dave) Orr of Sunbury, OH; son, James Mersfelder of Colorado Springs, CO; sister-in-law, Jean Tag of Newton NJ; nephew, Peter Tag; and two nieces, Barbara Santos and Beverly Guilfoyle. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Robert Mersfelder. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Friendship Village Columbus or the Sierra Club Foundation. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -