Wallace, Sylvia
1936 - 2019
Sylvia Wallace, age 82, passed away April 9, 2019. Celebration of Life 10 AM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Maynard Ave.; 2210 Lexington Ave., where her family will receive friends from 9 AM until time of service. Burial Forest Memorial Garden. Memorial donations can be directed to Kobacker House Ohio Health Foundation, 180 East Broad, FL31, Columbus, OH 43215-9519. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To extend condolences to the family, please visit Sylvia's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019