Buhacevich, Synda
1948 - 2020
Synda Ann Slegeski Buhacevich, age 72, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Otterberg, Germany and Columbus, Ohio, passed away at her home the afternoon of August 16, 2020 after a courageous second battle with breast cancer. Synda was born on February 6, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio. The daughter of Walter Stewart and Alice Ann (Karns) Stewart. Synda graduated from Springfield South (Ohio) High School and The Ohio State University. She the worked for Columbus City Schools for twenty-seven years where she was a READING RECOVERY teacher leader. Her dedication to Reading Recovery positively impacted generations of school children, teachers and faculty alike. Upon retirement she continued teaching taking a job with Department of Defense Education as a READING RECOVERY Teacher Leader/Literacy coach where she traveled the world enriching the lives of teachers and the children of US Military personnel in Iceland, the Azores, England, Germany and the Middle East. She lived in England for 5 years and Germany for 10 years. With a second occurrence of breast cancer in May of 2018, Synda retired from the Department of Defense and returned to the US with her husband John to seek advanced treatment and spend time with her 6 grandchildren, Jade, Grant, Paige and MJ, Finn and Fitz); sons, Devin (Jennifer) and PJ; daughter, Kristen (Michael); brother, Scott (Ginny); and sister in-law, Jenny; and other loved family members. With true dedication and passion, she continued her Reading Recovery work as a Teacher Leader with Sarasota County Schools until she was no longer able. For Synda, every day was a beautiful adventure. She had a sincere appreciation for every moment. Enjoying every flower along the way, Synda made many friends and helped children unlock the treasures that come with literacy gained through READING RECOVERY. She fought a brave fight and continued on to another adventure on August 16, 2020. Synda was preceded in death by Mother Alice Ann and Father Walter. In-lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be offered to SARASOTA SCHOOL READING RECOVERY VIA THE BELOW LISTED WEBSITE AND DIRECTIONS. 1.) Website address: https://www.gulfcoastcf.org/give-fund
2.) Donate to drop down: Reading Recovery Fund – Sarasota County 3.) Gift Details: Yes, my gift is in memory of someone. Type in Synda Buhacevich