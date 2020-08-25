John prayers are with you. Synda sounds like a beautiful person. And a wonderful life you two have had. Best wishes always. Rick Hault CPD 57th class mate.
Richard Hault
Classmate
August 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sheryl Burns
Friend
August 20, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss, John. Just know you are not alone. We can be here for you to talk.
Keith Ankrom
Friend
August 20, 2020
Synda was one of the Teacher Leaders when I was trained in Reading Recovery more than 20 years ago. She demonstrated passion, competence, and grace in the ways she interacted with teachers and students. I am sorry for your loss. Synda radiated sunlight in this world, and you must all feel like the days are dim without her. May the memories of special times glow in your heart and soften your sadness.
Steve Schack
Teacher
August 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss John. She sounds like a great lady. God bless and take care.
Mark mullin
Coworker
August 20, 2020
John, So sorry for your loss. May your wife rest in peace
Hugh Stanley
Friend
August 20, 2020
John, I am sorry for your loss. I did not know Synda but I know she was a wonderful person or you would not have been together. God bless you and your loved ones. David and Vicky Watkins
David Watkins
Friend
August 20, 2020
John, Jeff and I send our deepest sympathy. We always enjoyed our time spent with you and Synda and we were deeply sadened to hear of her passing. I will always remember her fondly. God bless you and your family.
Robyn Moore
Friend
August 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jeffrey A. Roose
Friend
August 20, 2020
John & family So sorry for your loss John, You”re in our thoughts and prayers. My wife has beaten that breast cancer once, so I know the battle parts involved with breast cancer and if she battled it twice, she was a true warrior. May she Rest In Peace. As always, Stay Safe John, Mike & Carole Scheerer
Mike & Carole Scheerer
Friend
August 20, 2020
Synda was a very special friend and dance partner of 5 years. She will be greatly missed. Rick Short
Rick Short
Friend
August 20, 2020
We fondly remember Synda as our first ballroom dance instructor. She was a natural teacher who instilled her love of dancing. Our condolences to John and your family.
Paul and Jane Denton
Student
August 20, 2020
John: My heart goes out to you. Am praying for comfort for you and your family during this time. You and Synda were always so happy and positive when I saw you together. Hold onto all the wonderful memories. God bless you!
Helen Nichols-Spires
Coworker
August 20, 2020
John, So sorry for your loss. Sounds like you were very fortunate to have such a wonderful wife.
Christ Holzhauser
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of Synda's passing. I've known Synda for so many years and have always had the greatest respect for her knowledge and kindness she showed to all of her friends and colleagues. She was deeply committed to helping children learn to read using Reading Recovery and LLI as the systems to teach. More than that, she helped the children develop a love for Literacy and a great since of accomplishment in themselves. Synda made a difference in this world for so many students and teachers. I will always miss her. Agnes Gonzales
agnes Gonzales
Friend
August 19, 2020
Synda, When I met you as a Reading Recovery Teacher Leader last year, you made a lasting impression on me. You were so kind to everyone you met and the moment I got to talk to you, we were able to share memories of living overseas. As a product of the Department of Defense Education system myself, I felt a special connection to you. Knowing that you had traversed the same lands that I had been privileged to experience as a young woman gave me an instant connection to you. You were always warm, always kind, and always knowledgeable and helpful. One memory I have is of my Reading Recovery training class where you coached me on my running records and did a teacher leader visit to my school. You are missed Synda! Your memory lives on with those you have impacted; great or small.
Becky Crawford
Acquaintance
