Canfield, T. Jeanne
1926 - 2020
Jeanne Canfield, age 94, resident of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, after a short, but hard-fought battle against COVID-19. Jeanne was born on April 15, 1926, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Mary and Charles Burgess. She was preceded in death by her brother Morgan Burgess and husband John Canfield. Jeanne is survived by her children, Stephen (Jo) Canfield, Mary Canfield Potter, and Daniel (Lisa) Canfield; grandchildren, Sarah (Heath), Seth (Lisa), Derek (Jori), Taylor, Jay (Heather), Jeffery (Monica); great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kiera and Alyssa; sister-in-law, Judy Burgess; as well as many special extended family members and friends made along her journey in life. Jeanne and her husband John were married for almost 60 years. They spent their retired years together growing a beautiful family, traveling, and spending many winters in Sarasota, FL. As a lifelong member of Northwest United Methodist Church, Jeanne was a strong believer in God and his chosen path for her. Jeanne graduated from Ohio State University and was a member of the Alumni Association. Later in life, Jeanne resided at The Forum where she loved to play Bingo, attend field trips and socialize. Those who knew Jeanne will remember her for her deep love of family, passion for a Buckeye win, always giving a strong penguin clap, as well as her sassy yet contagious energy and personality. A special thanks to those who cared for and enriched Jeanne's life at The Forum. Due to current health conditions, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity
in Jeanne's name to spread the love of heaven's newest angel. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.