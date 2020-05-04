T. John Burke
1954 - 2020
Burke Jr., T. John
1954 - 2020
Thomas "John" Burke, Jr., 65, of Columbus, formerly of Chillicothe, died Saturday May 2, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. He was born July 10, 1954 in Chillicothe to the late Thomas J. and Helen P. Davis Burke Sr. Survivors include a sister, Pamela (Carl) Moody of Chillicothe; a niece, Kirsten (Wendell) Hinton of Columbus; a nephew, Brad (Michele) Valentine of Chillicothe; and a special friend, Gregory Brown, of Columbus; a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews. John worked at the US Postal Service and was retiring in July after many years of dedication and hard work. In addition to spending time with family and friends, John attended Gates Fourth UMC. He also had a passion for music, and raised birds and standard poodles. Though his life was cut short, he demonstrated his good work ethic, calm demeanor and love for life daily. A private service will be held 11am Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Rev. Grayson Atha officiating. The service will be livestreamed 11am Friday at https://video.nest.com/live/xpJYv9zGfO. Public graveside services will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
