Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
313 N. State Street
Westerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for T. Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

T. Joseph Walsh


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
T. Joseph Walsh Obituary
Walsh, T. Joseph
1943 - 2019
T. Joseph Walsh, Ph.D., age 75, of Westerville, passed away June 23, 2019 at home. Retired Professor Emeritus, Capital University. Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; children, Mary Walsh of Las Vegas, NV, Thomas R. (Tavie) Walsh of Dublin and Theresa (Averil) Dunn of Columbus; grandchildren, Dylan Walsh, Larry, Anna and Olivia Dunn, and Jennifer and Bryce Keyse. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Mary Genevieve Walsh, and sister Genevieve Walsh. Calling hours will be held at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday, June 30 from 2-4 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, Tuesday, July 2 at 10:30 am, Rev. Fr. David E. Gwinner, celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the OSU Aphasia Initiative: https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=312671
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now