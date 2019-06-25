|
Walsh, T. Joseph
1943 - 2019
T. Joseph Walsh, Ph.D., age 75, of Westerville, passed away June 23, 2019 at home. Retired Professor Emeritus, Capital University. Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; children, Mary Walsh of Las Vegas, NV, Thomas R. (Tavie) Walsh of Dublin and Theresa (Averil) Dunn of Columbus; grandchildren, Dylan Walsh, Larry, Anna and Olivia Dunn, and Jennifer and Bryce Keyse. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Mary Genevieve Walsh, and sister Genevieve Walsh. Calling hours will be held at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday, June 30 from 2-4 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, Tuesday, July 2 at 10:30 am, Rev. Fr. David E. Gwinner, celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the OSU Aphasia Initiative: https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=312671
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019