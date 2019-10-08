The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ta Lynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ta W. Lynn


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ta W. Lynn Obituary
Lynn, Ta W.
1939 - 2019
Dr. Ta "Todd" Wang Lynn, age 80, of Columbus, went to meet our savior, Jesus Christ, on October 5, 2019 after suffering a catastrophic stroke. He was born in Taiwan of Asian parents Lin Huo-Tsen (father) and Lin Chiang Houng-Mein (mother) and was the youngest of ten children. He attended school and served in the Chinese Army. While in the Army, he applied for and received three medical scholarships to US universities. He attended the University of Chicago where he received a PhD in Biophysics. After graduation, he taught at the University of Chicago. He also attended the London Research Institute for Applied Sciences in London, England. He came to Columbus, OH to work at Borden's headquarters in Research. When Borden left Columbus, Todd chose to take their offer of early retirement. After retirement he went to work for the Dean of Veterinarians at OSU. When the Dean retired, Todd bought the laboratory and moved it to Galloway, OH. He worked full-time until four years ago when he began to semi-retire. He was a well-known epidemiologist locally and was used by the FDA on a special project. He found out the "world IS small" when he met his partner, Hilda Turcotte at an art class. He resided with Hilda for 15 years. He attended the local Baptist church. At church he met Augusta "Gus" Chang who lived about two miles away and attended that same church. When he became acquainted with Gus, they were both surprised to find that Gus had attended the same high school as Todd in Taiwan. Todd was a world traveler in his youth and was very knowledgeable about the people of each place he visited. Todd enjoyed many hobbies which kept him busy such as competitive biking, sail boating, volley ball teams, skiing, mathematics, soccer and art. Todd was preceded in death by his parents and seven of his brothers and sisters in Taiwan. He is survived by two sisters in Taiwan; sister-in-law, Shou-Mei Lin, NY; niece, Yu-Shi Lin Olsen (Drew), NY; nephew, Wayne Lin (Bonnie), NY; his devoted friend and companion, Hilda Turcotte, Columbus, OH; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great nephews; special friends, Steve Hurley (Deb), Dan Giles (Lynn); and Hilda's 5 daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held 11am Friday, October 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH with the Reverend Ralph Short (Walnut Heights Baptist) presiding. Family and friends will be received from 9:30am Friday until time of service at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Cemetery on East Main St. Thanks to all who helped take care of Todd, who will be painfully missed. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Todd's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now