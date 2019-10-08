|
|
Lynn, Ta W.
1939 - 2019
Dr. Ta "Todd" Wang Lynn, age 80, of Columbus, went to meet our savior, Jesus Christ, on October 5, 2019 after suffering a catastrophic stroke. He was born in Taiwan of Asian parents Lin Huo-Tsen (father) and Lin Chiang Houng-Mein (mother) and was the youngest of ten children. He attended school and served in the Chinese Army. While in the Army, he applied for and received three medical scholarships to US universities. He attended the University of Chicago where he received a PhD in Biophysics. After graduation, he taught at the University of Chicago. He also attended the London Research Institute for Applied Sciences in London, England. He came to Columbus, OH to work at Borden's headquarters in Research. When Borden left Columbus, Todd chose to take their offer of early retirement. After retirement he went to work for the Dean of Veterinarians at OSU. When the Dean retired, Todd bought the laboratory and moved it to Galloway, OH. He worked full-time until four years ago when he began to semi-retire. He was a well-known epidemiologist locally and was used by the FDA on a special project. He found out the "world IS small" when he met his partner, Hilda Turcotte at an art class. He resided with Hilda for 15 years. He attended the local Baptist church. At church he met Augusta "Gus" Chang who lived about two miles away and attended that same church. When he became acquainted with Gus, they were both surprised to find that Gus had attended the same high school as Todd in Taiwan. Todd was a world traveler in his youth and was very knowledgeable about the people of each place he visited. Todd enjoyed many hobbies which kept him busy such as competitive biking, sail boating, volley ball teams, skiing, mathematics, soccer and art. Todd was preceded in death by his parents and seven of his brothers and sisters in Taiwan. He is survived by two sisters in Taiwan; sister-in-law, Shou-Mei Lin, NY; niece, Yu-Shi Lin Olsen (Drew), NY; nephew, Wayne Lin (Bonnie), NY; his devoted friend and companion, Hilda Turcotte, Columbus, OH; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great nephews; special friends, Steve Hurley (Deb), Dan Giles (Lynn); and Hilda's 5 daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held 11am Friday, October 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH with the Reverend Ralph Short (Walnut Heights Baptist) presiding. Family and friends will be received from 9:30am Friday until time of service at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Cemetery on East Main St. Thanks to all who helped take care of Todd, who will be painfully missed. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Todd's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019