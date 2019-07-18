|
Smith (Carrier), Tabatha
1966 - 2019
Tabatha A. Smith (Carrier), age 52, passed away July 17, 2019 after a lengthy and courageous battle with colon cancer. Tabbi was a member of Vineyard Columbus and employed by Huntington. Preceded in death by her father Robert W. Smith. Survived by her son, Raymond Anderson (Ada Diehl), brother, Robert B. Smith (Beverly) and mother Vicki A. Smith. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal refuge of your choice. A Celebration of her Life will take place at 6 pm, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Vineyard Columbus, 6000 Cooper Rd., Westerville, Oh 43081. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019