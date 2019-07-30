|
|
Sullivan, Tad
Tad A. Sullivan, DVM, age 72, of Marysville, died suddenly July 29, 2019; longtime owner Marysville Animal Care Center; 1965 grad Whetstone High School; bachelor's and DVM from The Ohio State University; ROTC at OSU; veteran U.S. Army; formerly with Beechwold Vet Clinic. Survived by wife, Susan K. Lamb Sullivan; son, Chris (Shellie) Sullivan of Colorado; daughter, Erin Ashley Sullivan of Lewis Center. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Marysville. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019