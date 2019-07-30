Home

POWERED BY

Services
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tad Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tad Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tad Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Tad
Tad A. Sullivan, DVM, age 72, of Marysville, died suddenly July 29, 2019; longtime owner Marysville Animal Care Center; 1965 grad Whetstone High School; bachelor's and DVM from The Ohio State University; ROTC at OSU; veteran U.S. Army; formerly with Beechwold Vet Clinic. Survived by wife, Susan K. Lamb Sullivan; son, Chris (Shellie) Sullivan of Colorado; daughter, Erin Ashley Sullivan of Lewis Center. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME, Marysville. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now