Patterson, Tahzje`

1997 - 2020

Tahzje Patterson, age 23, was called home on August 4, 2020. Visitation 9-10AM Friday, August 21, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., follow by Graveside Service at Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodland Ave., Cols., OH. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER FACILITY AND AT THE CEMETERY. MLSmoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



