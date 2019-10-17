Home

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
416 N. Chicago Street
Joliet, IL
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Mausoleum
700 Greenlawn Avenue
Columbus, OH
Tamerla Eleby Obituary
Eleby, Tamerla
Tamerla J. Eleby (Gordan), age 55, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Columbus, OH, the daughter of the late Willie and Shirley (nee Givens) Eleby. A visitation for Tamerla J. Eleby (Gordan) was held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Joliet. Funeral Services were held Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated. Enshrinement services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at Green Lawn Mausoleum, 700 Greenlawn Avenue, Columbus, OH at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Joliet, Joliet Area Community Hospice or Catholic Charities Daybreak Shelter would be appreciated. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019
