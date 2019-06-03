Home

Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Tammy L. French, age 59, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Denver and Beulah Love. Survived by her husband of 39 years of marriage, Donnie French; daughter, Ashley (Brian) Johnston; son, Donnie French; grandchildren, Jazmine and Jacob French; siblings, Teresa French, Donald Love, and Denver Love. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Parsons Avenue Church of God, 3389 Parsons Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43207. Pastor Brice Utt officiating. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019
