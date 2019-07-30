|
|
Branson, Tammy Jo
1967 - 2019
Tammy Jo Branson, age 52, of Grove City, passed away July 29, 2019. She was born in Greenville, Ohio to the late Arthur and Frances Martin. Tammy was an accountant for Pancea Products. She was a member of First Baptist Church Grove City. She is survived by her husband, Greg Branson; sisters, Melissa (Benny Bentley) Minniear and Linda Schellenbarg; brothers, Keith (Georgia) Martin and Lewis (Bev) Martin; mother- and father-in-law, Jeanette and Howard Branson; sister-in-law, Sheila Whitworth; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Monday from 10AM until time of funeral at 12PM at First Baptist Church Grove City, 3301 Orders Road, Grove City, Ohio. Rev Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church or the family in her memory. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019