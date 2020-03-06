Home

1971 - 2020
Tammy Rebecca Kirk, 47, of Columbus, passed away February 27, 2019. Tammy was born June 9, 1971, to Tim and Kathy Bloomfield. She graduated from Franklin Heights High School and received two degrees from Columbus State University. Tammy was preceded in death by her son Austin Charles Kirk. She is survived by her parents; and her sons, Kyle (Anna Evans) Conrad, Dylan Kirk, McClain Matthews; aunts, Debbie Hysell of Columbus, Karen Sizemore of Blacklick, Pat Poole of Reynoldsburg; many cousins and friends. Tammy had a gentle spirit, loved people, animals, nature and God. We miss you and love you. Mom.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
