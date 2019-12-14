|
Toussaint, Tammy
1965 - 2019
Tammy Herdman Toussaint, passed away after a brief illness, on Friday December 13, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Center under the gentle care of hospice. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Gaylord Herdman and Deanna (John) Rogers-Eggers.
A devoted wife, mom, grandma, daughter, sister and aunt. Tammy will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memory; her loving husband Jude Toussaint; her canine companion, Tinker; mother Deanna (John) Rogers-Eggers; children: Stephanie (Andrew) Cooper and Jeramie Kennedy; grandsons: Seth, Zander and Brayden; siblings: Shannon Herdman, Ed (Cindy) Rogers, Rusty (Staci) and LaMont (Stephanie) Herdman; special nephew Scott Herdman; along with additional nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Highpointe Career Center, Tammy earned her LPN. She spent the last ten years taking care of Jude during his recuperation. She held a special spot in her heart for animals of all kinds. From nursing a baby bird, to feeding the squirrels that would come to her deck.
Her life will be honored with a Funeral Service at 5pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME with Visitation from 3 – 5pm. Pastor John Herdman will be officiating. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019