Lotfi, Taraneh
1986 - 2019
Taraneh Tabitha Lotfi, age 33, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Altercare of Hilliard following a long and courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. She was surrounded by her family and friends. There will be a celebration of life on August 10, 2019 from 12-2p.m. at 4541 Heather Ridge Drive, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Huntington's Disease Society of America.
I hide my tears, when I say your name.
But pain in my heart is still the same.
Although I smile and seem carefree,
There is no one whom misses you
More than me.
Your loving family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019
