Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
2121 Joyce Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
2121 Joyce Ave
TaShayla Kendrix Obituary
TaShayla Breianna Kendrix, age 23. Sunrise September 10, 1995 and Sunset September 3, 2019. Visitation 9:00 AM and Funeral Service 10:00 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 Joyce Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to The KENDRIX Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
