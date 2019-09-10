Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gospel Lighthouse Church
600 Frebis Ave.
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gospel Lighthouse Church
600 Frebis Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Gospel Lighthouse Church
600 Frebis Ave.
Tatum Brice


1980 - 2019
Tatum Brice Obituary
Brice, Tatum
1980 - 2019
Tatum LaMarr Brice, age 39. Sunrise July 4, 1980 and Sunset September 3, 2019. Visitations 6-8PM Friday, September 13, 2019 and Saturday 9am followed by Funeral Service at 10AM Saturday, September 14, 2019; all services at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 600 Frebis Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the Brice Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
