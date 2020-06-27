Cummings, Tawana
1964 - 2020
Tawana Cummings, age 55. Sunrise September 25, 1964 and Sunset June 1, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary and offer condolences to the CUMMINGS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com. The family will be holding a Memorial to celebrate Tawana's life at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.