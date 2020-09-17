Kent, Tawanna
1961 - 2020
Tawanna Denise Kent, was born in Washington, DC, to the late Rev. John and Mamie McFarland, on February 15, 1961. She went home to be with the Lord on September 7 , 2020. She matriculated through the public school system of Hartsville, SC and attended Hartsville High School. However, she moved to Los Angeles, California and graduated from Crenshaw Senior High School. Tawanna earned an associate degree from South Bay College of Business in Los Angeles, in 1980. Tawanna moved to Columbus Ohio in 1994 and was employed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for 25 years. Tawanna was a member of Judah Christian Community Church, where she served as Assistant Director of Women's Ministries and the Director of Marketing. She loved interacting and mentoring young women and was always willing to assist and fill in, in various areas, whenever the church needed her help. Tawanna epitomized the Gift of Helps and always served with love and a smile. She was known to go out of her way to buy food for those who did not have it and she was always going somewhere to help someone, often at times when it was not convenient to do so, but she did it anyway because she was determined to meet the needs of people. She even witnessed to others of the love and power of God in the various facilities she was in during her illness. She was a close friend and sister to Min Charlene Free and served faithfully as her armourbearer from 2008 until she passed from death unto life. Tawanna was blessed to experience a wonderful courtship with her longtime friend and "Prince Charming", Mr. Rodney Charles Kent and they were married on August 3, 2019. Tawanna told Rodney that she wanted to feel like a princess on their wedding day and he did his best to bring her wishes to reality on that day and moving forward. He worked tirelessly as her caregiver. She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. John and Mamie McFarland, her brother Mr. Leroy Henderson and her previous husband Mr. George William Goodine, Sr. and her brother-in-law Anthony Kent. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Mr. Rodney Charles Kent; sister, Ms. Betty Mc Farland of Columbus, OH; her daughters, Ms. Karima Tyson of Columbus, OH, Ms. DeLindia Goodine of Inglewood, California; sons, Min. Marcus (Natalie) Sparks of Columbus, OH, Jason (Anna) Kent, Anthony Kent, Jordan Kent, all from Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Abigail Tyson, Addison Tyson, Jason Kent, Janae Kent; nieces and nephews, Mrs. Michelle (Terence) Thompson, Evan, Andrew, Savannah Thompson and Tearra Brown of Hartsville, SC; Mrs. Chelsea (Stephon) Lary-Robinson of Summerville, SC; nephew, Derrick (Buddy) McFarland, Columbus, OH; godfather, Mr. Willis Davis; brother-in-law, Hozie Hall; sisters-in-law: Marcia Kent and Linda Bridges, all of Columbus, OH; special brother and sister, Elder and Mrs. Timothy Burrows; and her beloved, Sheba, as well as a host of other relatives and friends. PRIVATE Visitation 10:30AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, September 21, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the KENT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com