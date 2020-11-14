1/
Taylor Kay Marie Bullock
2000 - 2020
Bullock, Taylor Kay Marie
2000 - 2020
Taylor Kay Marie Bullock, born July 20, 2000 lived a short 20 years of life before joining her mother, Jamie Cosgrove, her precious baby, Keegan Ryan Bullock, grandmother, Katie Freed, great grandparents, Guy and Cheree Bullock, as well as her niece, Reagan Moses in Heaven on November 11, 2020. Tay loved life and everything it had to offer. Her infectious smile and larger-than-life personality will forever be her Legacy. Tay was loved by so many who she will now watch over here on Earth. Father and stepmother, Gerald (Donna) Bullock; sisters, Kylie (Zach) Thompson, Miranda Baisden, Kattarina and Gabrielle Jones; brothers, Blaine, Romeo, and Dar-Tanyon Jones; also grandparents, Pamela (Frank) Weisbeck and Dallas (Bonnie) Stewart. She has too many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to count. If you would like to come celebrate her life, please join us. Services will be at the Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home, 587 Main St Groveport Ohio, 43125 on Tuesday, November 17th from 1 PM until time of service at 4 PM.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
NOV
17
Service
04:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
