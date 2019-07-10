|
|
Dunn, Ted Charles
1968 - 2019
Ted Charles Dunn, age 50, went home to be with his Bigger God on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother Doris Dunn, brother Terry Lee Dunn, in-laws Curtis and Opal Fairchild. Survived by wife, Patricia; sons, Matthew and Caleb; future daughter-in-law, Tayler Howard; father, Charles Dunn; brothers, Randy (Susie) and Allen Dunn; sisters-in-law, Penny Wampler and Peggy Rowan; extended family, Debbie (Larry), Shawna, and Angie Cossin, and Cindy Brown; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the First Baptist Church of Groveport, 5521 Groveport Road, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-8 pm. The funeral service will be Saturday 11 am at the church. Interment will follow in Groveport Cemetery. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019