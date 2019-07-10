Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Baptist Church-Groveport
5521 Groveport Rd
Groveport, OH 43125
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Groveport
5521 Groveport Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Groveport
5521 Groveport Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Charles Dunn


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Charles Dunn Obituary
Dunn, Ted Charles
1968 - 2019
Ted Charles Dunn, age 50, went home to be with his Bigger God on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother Doris Dunn, brother Terry Lee Dunn, in-laws Curtis and Opal Fairchild. Survived by wife, Patricia; sons, Matthew and Caleb; future daughter-in-law, Tayler Howard; father, Charles Dunn; brothers, Randy (Susie) and Allen Dunn; sisters-in-law, Penny Wampler and Peggy Rowan; extended family, Debbie (Larry), Shawna, and Angie Cossin, and Cindy Brown; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call at the First Baptist Church of Groveport, 5521 Groveport Road, Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-8 pm. The funeral service will be Saturday 11 am at the church. Interment will follow in Groveport Cemetery. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.