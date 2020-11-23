1/
Ted Frabott
Frabott, Ted
1933 - 2020
Ted Frabott, age 87, of Columbus, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1933 to the late Carl and Laura (Weir) Frabott in Columbus, OH. Ted was an avid Buckeye fan and golfer, original member of the Ledo's Golf League. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Carl, Dick, Tom, Norman, Butch, Danny, John, Eddie and Donnie. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Connie (Worley) Frabott; children, Robin Rhodes and Mike (Lisa) Frabott; grandchildren, Kara (Eric) Houser, Tiffany (Patrick) Bland, Bryan Frabott and Kyle (Amanda) Frabott; great grandchildren, Kay, Emery, Grace and Braedon; siblings, Emma, Nancy, David and Steve. Private family services will be held, Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
