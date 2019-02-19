Heldenbrand, Ted

1950 - 2019

Ted Maxwell Heldenbrand, age 68, of Columbus, Ohio, died February 13, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus following a lengthy illness. He was born on November 19, 1950 in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn and Esther (Maxwell) Heldenbrand. On July 26, 1974, he married Karen Garriott in Mansfield. Together they shared 43 years of marriage. Ted is survived by his wife, Karen (Garriott) Heldenbrand; daughters, Taryn Heldenbrand and Taylor (Heldenbrand) Hart; two year old granddaughter, Eleanor Erchenbrecher; and one year old grandson, Arlo Hart. Ted began working as an architectural assistant in Mansfield and then worked 35 years for Karlsberger & Associates in Columbus. He also spent a five year period working for Setterlin Construction. Ted was a member of A.I.A. for 30 years. He attended E.N. Broadway Church for many years; was a Girl Scout assistant for several years alongside his wife, as well as a softball coach for his daughter's teams. Ted's interest was designing and rehabbing homes, including remodeling several of the family homes. He enjoyed motorcycles, especially the Honda 150 Series. Ted collected a few to work on, but did not actually get to complete the work. He always said his daughters, Taryn and Taylor, were his proudest achievements and gave him his greatest joy. A special thank you to Mark and Judy Cohen; Mark, Elisha and Ty Lorenzi; Lisa Frasure and Maureen Penington; Janet Ackley; The Pyle family and the Fox family. A gathering of remembrance will take place at the family home in Clintonville on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 12-3 PM.