|
|
Hackworth, Ted L.
1943 - 2019
Ted L. Hackworth, age 76, of Pickerington, passed away suddenly on September 16, 2019. He was a graduate of Marion Franklin High School, class of 1961, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a former City Councilman for the City of Pickerington, was currently serving as Mayor's representative on the Planning and Zoning Committee and as the Board President of Pickerington Senior Center. Preceded in death by parents William and Edna Hackworth, and son Todd VanBuskirk. Survived by wife, Annette; daughters, Kim Poff, Stephanie Hackworth Smoot, and Jenny (Brant) Waldeck; sons, Jason (Tenley) Hackworth, and Doug (Corenne) VanBuskirk; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathy Falcon, Jon (Sandy) Hackworth, and Dan (Debra) Hackworth; sisters-in-law, Callee (Gary) Thomson and Pat Biddle; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, where service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kevin Kellogg officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at Fernwood Cemetery. To sign and view Ted's online guest book at graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019