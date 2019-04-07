The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Ted Pummell


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ted Pummell Obituary
Pummell, Ted
1939 - 2019
Ted John Pummell was born on October 23, 1939 and died on April 4, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 79 years old. He is survived by his wife, Jill M. Pummell; children, Teresa (Todd) O'Donnell, Karyn (Gary) Barrano, Valerie (Bill) Mansfield, Heather Pummell and Aaron (Heather) Pummell. Grandchildren Robin and Jonah, Samantha, Hans, Michaela, Miles, Wednesday and Korey, Mason and Julia Pummell. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.COM complete obituary and service information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019
