Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Severance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Severance


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted Severance Obituary
Severance, Ted
Ted C. Severance, 59, of Mt. Gilead and formerly of Sunbury, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Ted was born on May 12, 1960 in Westerville, son of Ronald G. and Suzanne E. (Mills) Severance. Growing up in Center Village and during his early years, Ted attended the Big Walnut Schools where he became very active in sports. He loved playing baseball, basketball and football. During his junior year, he transferred to the Centerburg High School where he again enjoyed and excelled in sports, graduating in 1978. He was employed by Alco Distributors in Westerville for 32 years. He was a past member of the Sunbury Fraternal Order of Eagles. Ted loved his pontoon boat, camping, as well as traveling. Ted was a huge fan of The Ohio State University football and was often seen wearing the OSU colors and apparel. Ted was a prankster and loved to kid people. He was a loyal friend to all that he met and especially loved his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda K. (Burke) Severance, whom he married on June 8, 2013 in Maui where he had requested The OSU fight song be played while walking down the aisle; his mother, Suzanne (Mills) Severance, Sunbury: two sisters, Thresa (Ed) Karn of Danville and Lisa (Chuck) Stanley of Mt. Vernon; nephew, Justin (Katie) Stanley; niece, Jordan Stanley; and nephews, Seth Karn and Jacob Karn; and a great nephew, Zachary Stanley; brothers-in-law, Rob (Deb) Burke, Ron (Julie) Burke, Larry (Nancy) Burke; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald G. Severance in Dec. 2011. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the DeVore Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. SR 61, Sunbury, Ohio, where funeral services will be held at 11am Tuesday, with Pastor Frank Carl of Genoa Baptist Church, officiating. In Ted's memory, please feel free to attend services in OSU colors and apparel. Burial to follow in Eastview Cemetery, Centerburg. Memorial contributions may be given to: or to Mansfield Ohio Health Hospice. The DeVore Snyder Funeral Home, Sunbury is honored to serve the Severance family. To share memories or to leave a condolence, please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devore-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now