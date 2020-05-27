Clark, Teddie Sue

Teddie was born July 3, 1953 to the late Theodore and Blanche Clark of Texas City, Texas. She is survived by two older sisters, Becky Sanders and Clarice Reed-Bennett. Teddie is lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Christopher and Kelli Sanders. Clara, Michael, Maria, Theodore and RoAnne Reed. As well as nine great nieces and nephews and five great great nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store