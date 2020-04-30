Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Franklin Hills Memory Gardens
Teddy J. Howell


1944 - 2020
Teddy J. Howell Obituary
Howell, Teddy J.
1944 - 2020
Teddy J. Howell, age 76, passed away April 26, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East. Teddy was born April 10, 1944 in Harold, Ky. A graduate of Marion Franklin HS. Retired from CSX. Proudly served in U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by parents Kermit and Irene (Campbell) Howell, sister and brother-in-law Herliene (Tony) Belcher, brother-in-law Ron Das. Survived by sons, Sean (Angel) Howell, Tim (Erica) Howell and Danny Howell; grandchildren, Andrew (Megan), Wade, Kael and Preston Howell; great grandson, Blake Howell; siblings, Betty Daus, Jane (Ron) Elschlager, Kermit (Sue), Billy (Carol) Howell and Susie (Jack) Bowman; many nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside service will be held 1P.M. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Arrangements by MYERS-WOODYARD, 587 Main Street, Groveport, Oh.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020
