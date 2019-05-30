Mebrahtu, Reverend Tekie

1936 - 2019

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Reverend Tekie Mebrahtu (1936-2019) of Columbus, Ohio went to be with the Lord in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born to the late Mebrhatu Brulle and Hanasu Kiflezghi in Asmara, Eritrea the oldest of 13 children. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Elsabeth Mebrahtu; his devoted sons, Isaac (Senhit), Imanuel (Elim) and Mehretab (Felishia); and loving daughter, Hosana; and his grandchildren. He retired from ministry after over 60 years from the First Church of the Nazarene. Often referred to as "Memhir" (meaning Teacher), his great passion was for evangelism, his family and the people of Eritrea. His unending compassion, humor, and love leave a lasting impact across the globe. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cross Walk Alliance Church located at 751 Rosehill Road, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send supportive messages to his family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019