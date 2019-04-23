|
|
Blackburn, Telford
1948 - 2019
Telford "Tel" Curtis Blackburn, 70, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Mount Carmel Health Hospital West. He was born May 19, 1948 son of Helen Francis (Elliott) and Claude Fay Blackburn in Kenton, Ohio and grew up in Middleburg, Ohio. Telford served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He retired after 20 years as the head custodian at Columbus City Schools. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1651, Marysville Eagles Lodge #3506, and VFW Post #3268. He was known to have a great sense of humor. He loved Nascar and was a fan of both Dale Earnhart Sr. and Jr. He also enjoyed vacationing with his wife at Myrtle beach and going to the Grand Ole Opry.Tel is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Barbara (Gibson) Blackburn; son, Ty (Angela) Blackburn; stepchildren, Dan (Beverly) Martin, Tom (Valerie) Martin, and Connie (Craig) Evans; grandchildren, Gabby and Jarryd Blackburn; 15 step-grandchildren; and sister, Kim Blackburn. He is preceded in death his parents, son Todd Blackburn, sister Joan Sewell and stepdaughter Cathy McMannis. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Middleburg Cemetery (Logan County Road 153) with Pastor Valerie Martin officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019