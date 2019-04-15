Home

Temarr Wallace

Temarr Wallace Obituary
Wallace, Temarr
2000 - 2019
Temarr Wallace, age 19. Sunrise February 23, 2000 and Sunset April 11, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WALLACE Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
