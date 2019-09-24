|
Rousos, Temoleon
Dr. Temoleon "Tim" George Rousos, passed away peacefully and with his family by his side on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Theodora Rousos, and his brother Michael George Rousos. Born in Delphos, Ohio in 1933, he was a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Toledo from 1966 to 2005 and was also the author of several highly successful textbooks on Mathematics. He and his wife, Irene (Cavas) Rousos, resided in the Columbus area since 2006, and prior to that lived in Perrysburg, OH and Naples, FL. He was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Toledo, OH as well as Alpha Sigma Phi (as a student), The University of Toledo Alumni Association, The Ohio State University Alumni Association, Wood County Ohio State University Alumni Association, The President's Club of The Ohio State University, The Neal Legacy Society of The Ohio State University, The James Ambassador Society of The Ohio State University, The Mathematical Association of America and The Pan-Cretan Association of America; and a volunteer at The James Cancer Hospital and Cat Welfare Association, Columbus, OH. He was a graduate of Woodward High School, Toledo, OH and was inducted into The Woodward High School Hall of Fame in 2001. He received his Bachelor of Education in Mathematics degree from the University of Toledo, a Master of Arts in Education (Counseling and Guidance) from Eastern Michigan University, a Master of Arts in Mathematics from Bowling Green State University, an Education Specialist degree (Curriculum and Instruction) from the University of Toledo, and his Doctor of Education in Higher Education (Research Design and Statistics) from the University of Toledo. He was very proud of his Military Service and served for two years as Battery Commander, "B" Battery, 65th AAA Battalion, 97th AAA Group, in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean Conflict. He is fondly remembered for his gregarious personality and love for life and people. He lived life to the fullest and filled every room and conversation with joy. He touched many people's lives with his generous spirit and actions. He is survived by his beloved wife, Irene; daughter, Elizabeth (Antanas) Dambriunas of New York, NY; son, Gregory (Jennifer) Rousos of Louisville, KY; granddaughters, Irene Dambriunas, Maria Dambriunas, Elizabeth (Christian) Cain, and Emily (Evan) Fisher; sister-in-law, Fritzi Rousos, Toledo, OH; brother-in-law, Philip (Holly) Cavas of Glens Falls, NY; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Friends and family may call at The Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, OH, 6:30-9p.m. on Friday, September 27. Trisagion Prayers will begin at 7p.m. The Funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 28, at 10a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 902 Superior Street, Toledo, OH with interment to follow the service at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, OH. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made to: The Irene Cavas Rousos Endowment Fund for Cancer Research at the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University, 660 Ackerman Road, Columbus, OH 43202, https://mediamagnet.osu.edu/items/17865 or The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Toledo, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019