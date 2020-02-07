Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Lee Bradley


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Lee Bradley Obituary
Bradley, Teresa Lee
1953 - 2020
Teresa Lee Bradley, 66, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1953 in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by her father Thomas Thompson and mother Ruth Barge. Surviving family includes loving husband, Larry; children, Brianne (George) Thompson, Alton Thompson, Tiffany Thompson, Lisa Bradley; host of nieces and nephews; sisters, Candy Cruz, Sue Holtsman; many loving grandchildren. Per her wish, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -