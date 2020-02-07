|
|
Bradley, Teresa Lee
1953 - 2020
Teresa Lee Bradley, 66, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. She was born on September 27, 1953 in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by her father Thomas Thompson and mother Ruth Barge. Surviving family includes loving husband, Larry; children, Brianne (George) Thompson, Alton Thompson, Tiffany Thompson, Lisa Bradley; host of nieces and nephews; sisters, Candy Cruz, Sue Holtsman; many loving grandchildren. Per her wish, cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020