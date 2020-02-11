The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
Teresa McCollister


1951 - 2020
Teresa McCollister Obituary
McCollister, Teresa
Teresa Ann McCollister went home February 9, 2020. She was born in Ironton, Ohio on August 6, 1951 to Joseph Randall McCollister and Erma Katherine McGraw. Preceded in death by her mother, brother Randy McCollister, nephew Cory Ferguson and niece Harmony Ferguson. Survived by son, Michael Scott Dole; father; and sisters, Lori (James) Cannan, Brenda (Sidney) Stover and Amy McCollister; and nephews, Bryan and Brandon Ferguson and Chris Cannan. Her ashes will be scattered in the Ohio River near her hometown of Ironton. To see complete obituary, please visit www.ohiocremation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
