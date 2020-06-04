Teresa Palmer
1942 - 2020
Palmer, Teresa
1942 - 2020
Teresa M. Palmer, 77, of Westerville, passed away May 30, 2020. Teresa was born November 18, 1942 to Joseph and Cora (Troiano) Rose. She loved gardening, bowling, bird watching, traveling, playing cards and spending time with her family. She was married to William Lee Palmer for 53 years. Teresa will be deeply missed by her; children, Diana (Jerry) McDonald, Jeffrey (Gina) Palmer, Gina (Mike) Matchack, Tracie (William) Kemp, Karen Palmer, Christina (Chad) Lucas; grandchildren, Heather, Christopher, Kiara, Tyler, Stuart, P.J., Lexi, Sean, Jacee, Mia, Chad, Destanie; great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Xander, Jackson, Eva, Maddax, Kamille, Emeryson, Gianna; sister, Margie (Gene) White; brother-in-law, Larry (Jeanette) Palmer; sister-in-law, Roxanne (Wade) Siemens; beloved pets, Smokey and Bella along with many other family and friends. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Jim (Margaret) Rose, sisters Ann, Esther, Mary, Betty, Pauline. Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1-3pm with a private service to follow at 3pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
