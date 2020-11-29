1/1
Teresa Vallera
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vallera, Teresa
1957 - 2020

Teresa Sue Vallera, 63, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. She was born in Columbus on February 9, 1957 to the late Melvin and Louise (Piecoro) Manter. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in law Rocco D. and Pearl (Ellison) Vallera; sisters-in law Ruth Manter and Anita Manter; and, brothers-in-law John Murphy and Terry Imes. She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Mark Vallera; daughter, Angela (Jerry) Hall; and, son, Rocco Justin (Abby) Vallera. She was the loving Granna to her grandchildren Gabriel and Anna Vallera and Wyatt and Ellison Hall, whom she loved beyond measure; brothers and sisters Daniel (Marlene) Manter, Patricia Murphy, Nancy Imes, Joseph Manter, Jack (Debbie) Manter, Jim Manter and Jeff (Teri) Manter. She is also survived by many very special nieces and nephews and friends. Teresa was a graduate of North High School class of 1975 and of Ohio University School of Nursing class of 1997. Her calling was caring for others, she loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. She was always there for a laugh or a dose of reality – whatever we needed. Her favorite place to spend vacation was on the beach and she made Christmas magical each year for her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and thought of often. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, December 1 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at John Quint Treboni Funeral Home and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please help bring Christmas to children by donating to the "In Memory" program of Toys for Tots.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved