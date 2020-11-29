Vallera, Teresa

1957 - 2020



Teresa Sue Vallera, 63, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. She was born in Columbus on February 9, 1957 to the late Melvin and Louise (Piecoro) Manter. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in law Rocco D. and Pearl (Ellison) Vallera; sisters-in law Ruth Manter and Anita Manter; and, brothers-in-law John Murphy and Terry Imes. She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Mark Vallera; daughter, Angela (Jerry) Hall; and, son, Rocco Justin (Abby) Vallera. She was the loving Granna to her grandchildren Gabriel and Anna Vallera and Wyatt and Ellison Hall, whom she loved beyond measure; brothers and sisters Daniel (Marlene) Manter, Patricia Murphy, Nancy Imes, Joseph Manter, Jack (Debbie) Manter, Jim Manter and Jeff (Teri) Manter. She is also survived by many very special nieces and nephews and friends. Teresa was a graduate of North High School class of 1975 and of Ohio University School of Nursing class of 1997. Her calling was caring for others, she loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. She was always there for a laugh or a dose of reality – whatever we needed. Her favorite place to spend vacation was on the beach and she made Christmas magical each year for her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and thought of often. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, December 1 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at John Quint Treboni Funeral Home and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please help bring Christmas to children by donating to the "In Memory" program of Toys for Tots.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store