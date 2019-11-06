Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The Good Shepherd Baptist Church
1555 E. Hudson St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
The Good Shepherd Baptist Church
1555 E. Hudson St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance Crawford


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terrance Crawford Obituary
Crawford, Terrance
1969 - 2019
Terrance M. Crawford, age 50, passed away peacefully at University of Arkansas Medical Science Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on October 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Celebration of Life 1PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1555 E. Hudson St., where his family will receive friends from 12PM until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To view the extended obituary and to offer condolences to the family, please visit Terrance's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terrance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -