Crawford, Terrance
1969 - 2019
Terrance M. Crawford, age 50, passed away peacefully at University of Arkansas Medical Science Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on October 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Celebration of Life 1PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1555 E. Hudson St., where his family will receive friends from 12PM until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To view the extended obituary and to offer condolences to the family, please visit Terrance's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019